Train derailment in southern Pakistan claims 33 lives, injures over 80

A tragic train accident occurred in Pakistan's Sindh province on August 6, resulting in the death of 33 people and leaving over 80 injured. The incident involved the derailment of ten coaches of a passenger train, causing widespread devastation and panic.

The train, known as the Hazara Express, was en route from Karachi to Havelian, a journey that typically takes around 33 hours. The derailment occurred near Sahara railway station, close to Nawabshah city, reported GeoTV. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, but authorities are investigating potential mechanical faults or possible sabotage.

“Right now, the focus is on rescue work and recovering people from the derailed compartments,” Deputy Superintendent of Pakistan Railways Mahmood Rehman said.

Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene, with local hospitals declaring an emergency to cope with the influx of injured passengers. Chaotic scenes unfolded at the Nawabshah Trauma Centre as ambulances and private cars ferried the injured for treatment. Volunteers waded through a nearby canal to assist in the rescue efforts, lifting the injured to safety.

Among the wreckage, some passenger compartments remained upright but off the tracks, while others lay on their side, their undercarriages twisted and buckled. Senior police official Younis Chandio reported that some passengers remained trapped in one carriage, further complicating the rescue efforts.

This accident is not an isolated incident. Pakistan's antiquated railway system, which carries more than 80 million passengers a year, has been plagued by accidents and derailments.

In June 2021, two trains collided near Daharki in Sindh, killing at least 65 people and injuring about 150 others. In October 2019, at least 75 passengers burnt to death in a fire aboard the Tezgam express train.

