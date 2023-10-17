UK PM Rishi Sunak announces 10 million pounds aid for Palestinians, calls them 'victims of Hamas'

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday announced funding worth 10 million pounds for Palestinian civilians stuck in the occupied Palestinian territories (OPT) in the midst of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The aid is "an increase of a third on existing aid" and is a 37 per cent uplift to the existing 27 million pounds of UK funding this year to support the region, including an extra 10 million pounds announced by UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly for almost 6 million Palestinian refugees during his visit to the region in September this year.

While announcing the funding on the floor of the House of Commons, Sunak said, "An acute humanitarian crisis is unfolding, to which we must respond. We must support the Palestinian people-- because they're victims of Hamas too."

The funding will allow key UN agencies to provide essential relief items and services including food, water, and emergency services according to the on-ground situation, as per a statement by the UK government.

Sunak and Cleverly are also engaged in talks with Israel, Egypt and other countries about opening up the Rafah crossing in the Gaza strip to allow urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza. "All UK aid funding the OPTs undergoes rigorous oversight, and no funding goes to Hamas," the government statement read.

Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people or the future they want.



Palestinians are victims of Hamas too.



Today I’m announcing an increase in our aid to Palestinian civilians by a third, with an additional £10 million of support. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 16, 2023

Rishi Sunak described the Hamas attacks on Israel as a "pogrom". Pogrom refers to an organised massacre of a particular ethnic group on the basis of their race or religion.

"We should call it by its name: it was a pogrom," he said. He also asserted that the UK would "unequivocally condemns Hamas' actions and supports Israel's right to self-defence".

He also claimed in his address that Hamas is using innocent Palestinians as human shields and noted that 2,600 Palestinians have lost their lives so far since Israel launched counter airstrikes following Hamas' attack on its soil, news agency PTI reported.

Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said that an "acute humanitarian crisis" is unfolding and Israel's defence "must be conducted in accordance with international law" as he noted that the UK stands united in the face of this crisis.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has crossed 4,000 as on Tuesday. Hamas' attacks on Israel have claimed the lives of around 1,300 civilians including children as well as 291 Israeli soldiers. Hamas fighters have also taken several Israeli citizens as hostages.

In Gaza, at least 2,750 people including over 700 children have died so far while nearly 10,000 are wounded. Further 10,000 people are missing, according to the authorities.

Also Read: ‘We took a hard hit but…’: Israeli Defence Forces chief writes inspiring letter to soldiers fighting Hamas

Also Watch: Wipro, Bajaj Auto, ZEEL Q2 results, PM Modi to inaugurate Global Maritime India Summit 2023 in Top News on October 17: Share markets, gold, crude oil outlook, Tata Harrier, Safari facelift launch

Also Read: Israel-Hamas war: MEA sets up 24x7 control room; Indian embassy in Tel Aviv rolls out helpline number