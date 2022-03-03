scorecardresearch
Ukraine crisis: Russia stops deliveries of rocket engines to US

Ukraine crisis: Russia stops deliveries of rocket engines to US

Roscosmos will also stop servicing rocket engines it had previously delivered to the US, Dmitry Rogozin, head of the state space agency Roscosmos said.

The logo of Russian Federal Space Agency Roscosmos is pictured at the ILA Berlin Air Show in Schoenefeld, south of Berlin, Germany (Photo: Reuters) The logo of Russian Federal Space Agency Roscosmos is pictured at the ILA Berlin Air Show in Schoenefeld, south of Berlin, Germany (Photo: Reuters)

Russia has decided to stop supplying rocket engines to the United States in retaliation for its sanctions against Russia over Ukraine, Dmitry Rogozin, head of the state space agency Roscosmos, said on Thursday.

Roscosmos will also stop servicing rocket engines it had previously delivered to the U.S., Rogozin said.

