Ukraine crisis: Satellite images show movement of Russian troops near border

Satellite pictures shared by space firm Maxar Technologies show new movement of Russian ground forces at some locations near the Ukraine border. These pictures indicate a movement from stationary administrative positions as tanks, armoured personnel carriers (APC), artillery and support equipment seems to have been moved from their previous positions.



New images depict movement of this arsenal towards forest, farm and industrial areas near the Ukraine border. Until recently, most of these deployments had been sighted primarily at or near existing military garrisons and training areas.



Pictures also suggest that Russian troops have been setting up smaller camps near forest areas over the past week. The new pattern of moving troops and battle groups has been witnessed at more than one location in the area.



These images also captured departure of the Russian troops from Valuysky’s Soloti village. An earlier satellite picture, dated February 13, also shows the build-up of large troops at the same location, however imagery collected on February 20 shows empty field. Dirt, seen in the latest pictures, caused due to the large movement of vehicles has replaced the snow spread over the field, which was spotted in earlier imagery.

Image credit: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Image credit: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Image credit: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Authenticity of several videos of military movements seen on the Russian social media over the weekend stands confirmed with these images coming out in the public domain. Armed battalion moving towards South near Soloti is also witnessed in these pictures.

Image credit: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Image credit: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Valuyki, located near 15 km on the northern side of the Ukrainian border, witnessed increased deployment of Russian artillery. Helicopters have also been deployed as per the satellite pictures dated February 20. A Russian battle group with troops, armour and equipment was seen along the tree lines in east of Valuyki.

Image credit: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Image credit: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Image credit: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

New field deployments have also been sighted in Belgorod, which is around 30 kms from the Ukraine border. Camps for troops, vehicles and military can also be sighted near trees and in the industrial area in the northwest of Belgorod.

Image credit: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Image credit: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has said there were no concrete plans in place for a summit between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine crisis. The Kremlin further noted that a call or meeting could be set up anytime.



(With inputs from Ankit Kumar, pics from Maxar Technologies)

Also read: Ukraine crisis: Putin, Biden have no concrete plans for a summit, tells Kremlin

Also read: Ukraine crisis: Family members of Indian Embassy officials advised to leave Kyiv