US introduces new rules for Indians to reduce long visa waiting period

Despite efforts to reduce the backlog, the average waiting time for a US visa appointment in India is still above 500 days. As a result, the US embassy in India today advised Indians who are travelling overseas to make an appointment at the US embassy or consulate of their final destination. As an illustration, it stated that Thailand had an appointment capacity for B1 and B2 visas (travel and business).



"Do you have upcoming international travel? If so, you may be able to get a visa appointment at the U.S. Embassy or Consulate in your destination. For example, @USEmbassyBKK has opened B1/B2 appointment capacity for Indians who will be in Thailand in the coming months," the US embassy in India tweeted.



The US has introduced additional steps, such as arranging special interviews for first-time applicants and expanding the strength of consular workers, to reduce delays in the processing of visas. The US embassy in Delhi and the consulates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad also held "special Saturday interview days" on January 21 as part of the multifaceted strategy to reduce the visa backlog.



For applicants with prior US visas, the US State Department has also instituted remote processing of interview waiver instances.



Two weeks ago, the US mission in India published over 2,50,000 new B1/B2 appointments.

According to a senior US visa officer who spoke to the news agency PTI recently, the US is "putting every ounce of its energy" into reducing the lengthy visa wait times in India. This includes sending a team of consular officers to the nation and making its other overseas embassies, including those in Germany and Thailand, open to Indian citizens seeking visas.

After coronavirus-related travel restrictions were abolished, India was one of the few nations where applications for US visas increased significantly.



Concerns have grown in India over the long wait times for first-time visa applicants, particularly those applying under the B1 (business) and B2 (tourist) categories. In October of last year, the waiting period for first-time B1/B2 visa applicants in India was nearly three years.

