US President Joe Biden approves $350 mn in military aid for Ukraine

Biden directed that $350 million allocated through the Foreign Assistance Act be designated for Ukraine's defense.

President Joe Biden instructed the U.S. State Department to release $350 million in military aid to Ukraine on Friday as it struggles to repulse a Russian invasion.

In a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden directed that $350 million allocated through the Foreign Assistance Act be designated for Ukraine's defense.

