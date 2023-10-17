US Secretary of State Blinken calls for pressure on Hamas after meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged international pressure on Hamas during a high-stakes meeting with Saudi Arabia's de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on Sunday. The discussion occurred at the Crown Prince's farm residence in the Riyadh area and lasted approximately an hour, focusing on the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Describing the meeting as "highly productive," Blinken reaffirmed the United States' unwavering support for Israel, stating that the US stands by Israel regardless of the circumstances. He emphasised the challenging and delicate nature of the current situation in the region following a deadly attack by Hamas.

“Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and I met today in Riyadh and discussed the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel,” Blinken wrote on X.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller conveyed that Blinken emphasised the US's unwavering commitment to stopping terrorist attacks by Hamas, securing the release of all hostages, and preventing the conflict from spreading.

During a media briefing after the meeting, Blinken stressed Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas attacks and to work towards preventing such incidents from happening again. He also highlighted the determination of every country he visited to contain the conflict through their influence and relationships.

Both leaders expressed their dedication to protecting civilian populations and promoting regional stability in the Middle East and beyond.

"There's a determination in every country I went to, to make sure that this conflict doesn't spread," Blinken told reporters. "They are using their own influence, their own relationships, to try to make sure that this doesn't happen," he added.

Crown Prince Mohammed shared Riyadh's ongoing diplomatic efforts to alleviate the crisis and establish peace, involving dialogues with regional leaders, including Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. He reiterated Saudi Arabia's condemnation of attacks on civilians and vital interests that significantly impact their daily lives. The Crown Prince also underscored the importance of Palestinians achieving their legitimate rights and a just and lasting peace.

Meanwhile, the US State Department reported that the number of Americans killed in the series of violent attacks by Hamas in southern Israel has risen to 30, and 13 people are missing and feared kidnapped.

Blinken embarked on a regional tour following the incursion by Hamas fighters into Israel from the blockaded Gaza Strip on October 7, resulting in a significant loss of life, with the death toll approaching 3,000.

