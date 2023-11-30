‘What we have been talking from the beginning’: Trudeau seeks India’s cooperation after US’ allegations

Canada is pressing India to cooperate in the investigation of the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar after US revealed that it had foiled an assassination attempt against another Khalistani separatist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The US Justice Department charged a 52-year-old man who it alleged had worked with an Indian government employee in the plot to assassinate Pannun. The US charges come months after Trudeau alleged that Indian agents were involved in the killing of Nijjar.

"The news coming out of the United States further underscores what we've been talking about from the very beginning, which is that India needs to take this seriously…Indian government needs to work with us to ensure that we're getting to the bottom of this," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa, as per a Reuters report.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly had also urged India to be more forthcoming in the investigation, earlier on Wednesday. "Clearly we expect more cooperation on their part and more engagement on their part,” said Joly.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his five-day official visit to the UK earlier this month, said that Canada has so far shared no evidence to support its accusations. "If you have a reason to make such an allegation, please share the evidence because we are not ruling out an investigation," Jaishankar had said.

The US has charged Nikhil Gupta, who was allegedly directed by an Indian government employee. Gupta has been charged with murder-for-hire over the plot, which prosecutors said was orchestrated from India. "The defendant conspired from India to assassinate, right here in New York City, a US citizen of Indian origin who has publicly advocated for the establishment of a sovereign state for Sikhs. We will not tolerate efforts to assassinate US citizens on US soil," said US Attorney Damian Williams.

The allegations from US and Canada come at a time when both the nations are trying to build better ties with India to counter China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

