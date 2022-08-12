Louis Vuitton’s £1,980 ‘Paint Can Bag’ from Virgil Abloh’s final collection out on sale; here's how fashion fans reacted

French luxury brand Louis Vuitton has launched its £1,980 ‘Paint Can Bag’ from late director Virgil Abloh’s final collection. Ever the collection went live online, it has drawn mixed reactions from fashion fans on social media.

According to the brand, the LV Paint Can Bag has room enough to hold two phones and other personal items, and comes in “six-eye grabbing colours from designer Virgil Abloh‘s signature palette” – Blue, red, yellow, green, purple and orange.

The bag, which first debuted at the late designer’s posthumous Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway show in January, has a coated canvas and cowhide leather along with microfibre lining, silver-colour hardware, and a removable and adjustable strap. The collection is described as Abloh’s “boy ideology,” paired with a note that reads “dreams can come true.”

Here's how netizens reacted to the Paint Can Bag collection

Twitter user JustCalllMeC wrote, "I Iove this type of ridiculousness. LV paint can crossbody bag."

User named Bull.BnB tweeted, "Since when carrying a paint can is considered fashion? @crypto_bitlordlove @LouisVuitton but this is as ridiculous as it can get coz that's like 2800 dollars 💸 who want this ???"

ThisIsBoonie said, that LV paint can bag is terrible."

Virgil Abloh died on November 28, 2021, after a private battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer. He was 41. He was named the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collections in 2018, after his friend and mentor Kim Jones vacated.

