Amrut unveils India’s oldest and rarest single malt whisky with a price tag of over $10,000

Amrut Distilleries has made history with the launch of Amrut Expedition, India’s oldest and rarest single malt whisky. Aged for an unprecedented 15 years.

The Amrut Expedition has undergone a unique maturation process, spending eight years in European Sherry casks before transitioning to an ex-Bourbon cask from the U.S. for another seven years. This meticulous ageing has resulted in a whisky of exceptional complexity and depth.

With only 75 bottles produced, this rare release is already being hailed as a collector’s masterpiece. Each bottle features a diamond-cut design with intricate gold engravings, further enhancing its exclusivity.

Amrut has also ensured that the packaging matches the rarity of the whisky. The handcrafted wooden and metal case took six months of innovation and five design prototypes to perfect. Each unit is individually engraved and numbered, while a handcrafted silver peg measure, created by a Bangalore-based silversmith, adds to its grandeur.

Ensuring authenticity, each bottle comes with an NFC tag and a bespoke authentication card, narrating the story of this historic release.

The global unveiling of Amrut Expedition spans key international markets, including India, the U.S., the U.K., Europe, Dubai, Singapore, and Australia. Whisky connoisseurs and collectors worldwide have expressed keen interest, reinforcing India’s growing influence in the premium whisky segment.

With a price tag exceeding $10,000, Expedition is not just a whisky—it’s an investment in history and an heirloom for future generations.

Marking Amrut’s 75th anniversary, this release is a tribute to Late Neelkanth Rao Jagdale, the visionary who put Indian single malt whisky on the global map. Speaking on the occasion, Rakshit N Jagdale, MD, Amrut Distilleries, said: “Amrut Expedition is more than just a whisky - it is a celebration of our 75-year journey, a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence started by grandfather, Mr JN RadhaKrishna Rao Jagdale. Aged for 15 years across two exceptional casks, every drop tells a story of heritage and craftsmanship. With only 75 bottles available worldwide, it is a true collector’s piece crafted to near perfection. This launch is also a tribute to my father, Late Mr. Neelkanth Rao Jagdale, whose vision and pioneering spirit put India on the global whisky map. Seeing Amrut reach this milestone is an emotional and proud moment for us. The expedition is not just a whisky - it is history in a bottle."

Tasting Notes

• Colour: Deep Cola

• Nose: A rich blend of sherried truffle, vanilla pod, fruit marmalade, and sandalwood with a hint of oak.

• Taste: Chocolate-coated sherry, cracked black pepper, and bitter cocoa, leading to soft vanilla and dried fruits.

• Finish: A lingering, salivating sensation with classic bitter cocoa undertones.