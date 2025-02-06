Yuvraj Singh enters luxury spirits market with FINO tequila | Exclusive Interview

Cricket legend Yuvraj Singh is venturing into the premium spirits industry with FINO, a tequila brand built on the same philosophy that defined his career: Failure Is Not an Option. More than just a label, FINO represents Singh’s relentless mindset - one that powered him through the highs and lows of professional sport and now fuels his foray into entrepreneurship.

In this exclusive conversation with Business Today, Singh, alongside FINO’s leadership team, discusses what sets the brand apart in the growing premium tequila market, its global expansion strategy, and why India is a key focus.

PD: The name 'FINO' carries cultural significance. What does it mean to you personally, and how does it reflect the brand's philosophy?

Yuvraj Singh: FINO represents much more than just a premium tequila brand - it embodies a mindset that has defined my entire journey, both on and off the cricket field. The name stands for 'Failure Is Not An Option,' which deeply resonates with my personal philosophy of facing challenges head-on and persevering through adversity.

Throughout my career and personal life, I've learned that setbacks are not roadblocks but stepping stones to greater achievement. This mindset aligns perfectly with FINO's core message of an unstoppable spirit, reflecting the determination and grit required to overcome any obstacle.

Through FINO, we celebrate the relentless pursuit of excellence and inspire others to embrace their journeys with the same determination and resilience that have shaped my path. The brand resonates with individuals who are driven to achieve greatness, no matter the obstacles, making it more than just a luxury spirit - it's a symbol of unwavering commitment to one's goals.

PD: 'Failure Is Not an Option' has been a defining mantra in your career. How do you see this philosophy inspiring others beyond the world of sports?

Yuvraj Singh: The philosophy of 'Failure Is Not An Option' transcends the boundaries of sports and speaks directly to today's aspirational generation. I see young people who are incredibly driven, constantly setting ambitious goals for themselves and working tirelessly toward achieving them.

However, maintaining that drive during challenging times can be particularly difficult. This is where FINO's philosophy becomes most impactful - it serves as a reminder that setbacks are not the end of the road but essential milestones on the path to extraordinary success. Our brand philosophy can make a meaningful impact during these moments, pushing individuals to stay motivated and achieve their ultimate goals.

This mantra has become more than just words - it's a call to action that encourages individuals to overcome obstacles with determination, instilling hope and inspiring them to reach their fullest potential without losing sight of their dreams. Through this philosophy, we aim to create a lasting impact on people's mindset and approach to challenges.

PD: Why did you choose tequila as your venture into the spirits industry? What makes FINO stand out in an increasingly competitive premium tequila market?

Yuvraj Singh: My decision to venture into tequila was driven by both personal passion and market opportunity. I've always been drawn to the craftsmanship and rich heritage behind premium tequila, and I saw an opportunity to create something truly exceptional that would resonate with today's sophisticated consumers.

The premium tequila category is experiencing a remarkable 7% growth globally, significantly outpacing the overall spirits market growth rate, which is estimated to be around 2% over the same period. With consumers increasingly appreciating the complexity and versatility of well-crafted tequila, this shift in consumer preferences, combined with the growing appreciation for authentic, high-quality spirits, made it the perfect time to introduce FINO to the market.

What truly sets FINO apart is our uncompromising commitment to quality and authenticity. Our tequila is crafted from 100% blue agave, using traditional methods that honour the spirit's heritage while incorporating modern innovations to ensure exceptional smoothness and character. The result is a sophisticated tequila that can be enjoyed both neat and in crafted cocktails.

Yuvraj Singh in the fields of Jalisco

PD: How do you envision FINO carving out its space in the luxury spirits segment, especially against well-established brands?

Yuvraj Singh: In the luxury spirits segment, we recognise that success comes not just from creating an exceptional product, but from building a brand that resonates deeply with consumers' values and aspirations. FINO's unique positioning combines premium quality with an inspiring message of resilience and determination - attributes that set us apart from traditional luxury spirits brands.

We're focusing on creating meaningful connections with our consumers through experiential marketing and partnerships that align with our brand philosophy. By engaging with influential tastemakers and cultural leaders who embody our "Failure Is Not An Option" ethos, we're building a community around FINO that extends beyond the product itself.

We understand that today's luxury consumer seeks more than just a premium product - they want to be part of a narrative that reflects their own journey and aspirations. Through carefully curated experiences and partnerships, we're establishing FINO as a brand that represents both exceptional quality and inspirational values.

Meanwhile, here's Vikram Kumar, Chief Revenue Officer, FINO and Paroon Chadha, Board Chair, FINO answering some more questions.

PD: What gap in the luxury tequila market did you identify that led to FINO's creation? How does your production process set FINO apart from competitors?

We identified a significant gap in the luxury tequila market for a brand that goes beyond traditional premium offerings. While many premium tequilas presented themselves as historical artefacts, we saw an opportunity to create a product that embodies a mindset of resilience and achievement, connecting with modern and ambitious consumers.

Our production process sets us apart through meticulous craftsmanship using 100% pure blue agave from Jalisco, Mexico. The liquid is completely natural and free from additives, catering to conscious consumers who prioritise authenticity and purity in what they consume. Every step of our process, from harvesting to distillation, is executed with precision to create an exceptionally smooth, bold flavour profile.

By blending tradition with modern innovation, FINO stands out not only as a luxury tequila but as a brand that connects deeply with its audience through quality, purity, and an inspiring story. With FINO, we've successfully bridged the gap between heritage, craftsmanship, and forward-thinking brand ethos.

PD: Why was Chicago chosen for the brand's debut, and how does it fit into your broader global expansion strategy?

Chicago was strategically chosen for FINO's launch due to its vibrant and diverse spirit culture and its reputation for appreciating craftsmanship and innovation. The city's dynamic culinary and nightlife scenes align perfectly with FINO's positioning as an ultra-premium tequila, making it the perfect place to introduce our brand to a discerning audience.

We're implementing tailored strategies that include featuring FINO cocktails at high-end venues, showcasing our signature drinks that highlight our brand philosophy. This approach allows us to establish FINO as a standout brand in the competitive spirits market and create a lasting impression among both consumers and industry influencers.

Chicago's sophisticated audience provides the perfect platform to spark conversations around FINO's philosophy and craftsmanship, setting the tone for our expansion into other key markets. By immersing ourselves in Chicago's dynamic social and cultural fabric, we aim to position FINO as not just a premium tequila but an integral part of the city's lifestyle and spirit community.

PD: What are your key strategies for building brand recognition and consumer loyalty, especially in new markets?

In the competitive premium spirits category, FINO distinguishes itself through an exceptional taste profile and a thoughtfully crafted brand experience. Our tequila is meticulously distilled from 100% blue agave using traditional methods, delivering a bold yet exceptionally smooth experience that caters to the discerning palate.

The natural purity of the liquid, free from additives, speaks to conscious consumers who demand authenticity and quality. This unique combination of depth and smoothness ensures that FINO is as enjoyable as a sipping tequila as it is commendable in sophisticated cocktails, making it versatile and memorable.

Beyond the liquid, FINO's brand experience evokes a sense of achievement and sophistication through elegant, minimalist packaging that reinforces its luxury positioning. Our core philosophy, "Failure Is Not an Option," creates an emotional connection with consumers who see FINO as a reflection of their own values and aspirations, inspiring loyalty among those who view spirits as an extension of their lifestyle.

PD: What is your roadmap for launching FINO in India, and what challenges or opportunities do you foresee in that market?

Beyond our Chicago launch, we have an exciting roadmap focused on expanding our reach, enhancing our product offerings, and building meaningful connections with our audience. We plan to enter the Indian market by mid-April marking our strategic global expansion. Our future focussed on consistently delivering excellence—through our liquid, our storytelling, and our ability to inspire and connect with consumers worldwide.

Scaling FINO from vision to premium product has presented several key challenges. One of the most significant has been ensuring our product lives up to the ultra-premium standards we envisioned, from sourcing the highest-quality blue agave to mastering traditional production techniques while incorporating modern innovation.

Entering the crowded tequila market has required us to differentiate ourselves from well-established players. We've addressed this by positioning FINO not just as a tequila, but as a brand that tells a story of resilience and achievement. Balancing exclusivity while ensuring accessibility in key markets has been a delicate process, but one that we've carefully navigated through strategic planning and execution.

PD: As tequila gains traction globally, how do you plan to position FINO to appeal to both connoisseurs and new consumers?

Our approach to scaling FINO in the global market begins with an unwavering commitment to quality. We focus on sourcing the highest-quality 100% blue agave and employing traditional production techniques enhanced by modern innovation, ensuring every step demands meticulous attention to detail.

To differentiate ourselves in the crowded tequila market, we position FINO not just as a spirit but as a brand that tells a story of resilience and achievement. Our philosophy of "Failure Is Not An Option" resonates with both experienced tequila enthusiasts who appreciate craftsmanship and newcomers who are drawn to our brand story.

We've carefully balanced exclusivity with accessibility in key markets, focusing on creating a brand experience through purposeful packaging and storytelling. By connecting with our target audience on multiple levels - through quality, story, and experience - we ensure FINO appeals to sophisticated consumers across the spectrum, from connoisseurs to those just beginning their tequila journey.