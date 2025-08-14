Indians are taking more short getaways and long workations, Travel Trends 2025 shows

Indians are hitting the road more often, taking quick weekend trips as well as longer remote work-fueled journeys, according to new data tracking travel patterns in the country. Short trips under two days now account for 71% of all road travel, up from 66% in 2023, while longer trips of over seven days grew by 28%, reflecting the rise of workations and flexible travel schedules, according to a latest report by Zoomcar Holdings.

Advertisement

The report also highlights a generational shift. Gen Z travellers (ages 18–25) now make up 31% of all trips, up from 22% last year, with a growing preference for solo travel, offbeat destinations, and flexible itineraries. Families and groups are also hitting the road more often: bookings for 6–7 seater vehicles rose from 16% to 18%, while SUVs are increasingly preferred over hatchbacks, climbing from 30% to 36% of total bookings.

These trends are not confined to metro cities. Travel from Tier 2 cities surged 30%, and Tier 3 cities grew 14%, with Jaipur, Indore, Siliguri, and Madurai seeing notable spikes in self-drive rentals. Key festive weekends such as Holi, Republic Day, and Gandhi Jayanti saw a 125% increase in bookings, highlighting a shift from planned vacations to calendar-driven, spontaneous trips.

Advertisement

Abhilash Kasliwal, Business Head at Zoomcar, said, “Self-drive travel is no longer a niche, it's a lifestyle. Whether it’s a solo Gen Z traveller heading out for a digital detox, a family SUV escape, or a host earning passive income, Zoomcar is at the centre of this evolving ecosystem. We’re proud to champion flexibility, accessibility, and entrepreneurship through every trip.”

Trust in self-drive is also rising, with 80% of trips rated 4 stars and above in 2025, compared with 76% in 2023. Zoomcar’s host community earned ₹640 crore collectively by May 2025, with top hosts earning up to ₹7 lakh per car annually. Nearly half of all active hosts now maintain ratings of 4.5 stars and above. Home delivery bookings rose 33% in the first five months of 2025, showing growing demand for convenience alongside travel flexibility.