Indians are taking more short getaways and long workations, Travel Trends 2025 shows

Indians are taking more short getaways and long workations, Travel Trends 2025 shows

Short trips under two days now account for 71% of all road travel, up from 66% in 2023, while longer trips of over seven days grew by 28%

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  Updated Aug 14, 2025 3:26 PM IST
Indians are taking more short getaways and long workations, Travel Trends 2025 showsIndians embrace spontaneous and flexible travel as self-drive bookings climb

Indians are hitting the road more often, taking quick weekend trips as well as longer remote work-fueled journeys, according to new data tracking travel patterns in the country. Short trips under two days now account for 71% of all road travel, up from 66% in 2023, while longer trips of over seven days grew by 28%, reflecting the rise of workations and flexible travel schedules, according to a latest report by Zoomcar Holdings.

The report also highlights a generational shift. Gen Z travellers (ages 18–25) now make up 31% of all trips, up from 22% last year, with a growing preference for solo travel, offbeat destinations, and flexible itineraries. Families and groups are also hitting the road more often: bookings for 6–7 seater vehicles rose from 16% to 18%, while SUVs are increasingly preferred over hatchbacks, climbing from 30% to 36% of total bookings.

These trends are not confined to metro cities. Travel from Tier 2 cities surged 30%, and Tier 3 cities grew 14%, with Jaipur, Indore, Siliguri, and Madurai seeing notable spikes in self-drive rentals. Key festive weekends such as Holi, Republic Day, and Gandhi Jayanti saw a 125% increase in bookings, highlighting a shift from planned vacations to calendar-driven, spontaneous trips.

Abhilash Kasliwal, Business Head at Zoomcar, said, “Self-drive travel is no longer a niche, it's a lifestyle. Whether it’s a solo Gen Z traveller heading out for a digital detox, a family SUV escape, or a host earning passive income, Zoomcar is at the centre of this evolving ecosystem. We’re proud to champion flexibility, accessibility, and entrepreneurship through every trip.”

Trust in self-drive is also rising, with 80% of trips rated 4 stars and above in 2025, compared with 76% in 2023. Zoomcar’s host community earned ₹640 crore collectively by May 2025, with top hosts earning up to ₹7 lakh per car annually. Nearly half of all active hosts now maintain ratings of 4.5 stars and above. Home delivery bookings rose 33% in the first five months of 2025, showing growing demand for convenience alongside travel flexibility.

Published on: Aug 14, 2025 3:26 PM IST
