Inside Naila Fort: The Oberoi Group’s new ultra-luxury private retreat in Jaipur

The Oberoi Group has officially announced the opening of Naila Fort – An Oberoi Luxury Residence, marking the group’s first venture into dedicated luxury residential stays. Located on a hilltop near Jaipur, this 19th-century heritage retreat offers a blend of historic preservation and modern high-end hospitality.

Originally constructed in 1849 by the Champawat clan, the fort has undergone a meticulous restoration to transform it into an ultra-luxury four-bedroom residence. The property is scheduled to welcome its first guests on 15 February 2026.

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Unlike traditional hotels, Naila Fort is conceived as a private home and can only be reserved in its entirety. This model ensures complete privacy and personal space for guests. The residence features sunlit courtyards, carved archways, expansive terraces overlooking the Aravalli hills, a curated collection of antique furnishings and artworks that highlight the fort's noble past, as well as contemporary amenities integrated seamlessly with original architectural details.

Stays at the fort are highly customized, beginning with a traditional Ganesh Vandana ceremony in the property’s private temple.

Dining is a central feature, with menus designed daily by Oberoi chefs in direct consultation with guests. The culinary program draws from royal Rajasthani, Mughal, and international cuisines, served in various atmospheric settings including a mirror-work dining hall, poolside, or under the stars in the fort's gardens.

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The leadership at The Oberoi Group views this opening as a significant milestone for the brand.

"Restoring Naila Fort has been an act of both responsibility and reverence. It stands as a reminder that heritage, when cared for with integrity, can continue to inspire and enrich contemporary life. Through this residence, we offer our guests an experience shaped by authenticity, privacy and enduring craftsmanship - values that have guided our family and our company for generations." — Mr. Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman, The Oberoi Group

"Naila Fort represents a thoughtful evolution of how we extend Oberoi hospitality. It allows us to offer something deeply personal - the space, discretion and freedom of a private home, combined with the service philosophy and exacting standards that define our hotels worldwide." — Mr. Vikram Oberoi, CEO, The Oberoi Group

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