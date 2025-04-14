NCL unveils Norwegian Aqua in Miami, announces big expansion plans

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) celebrated the christening of its newest ship, Norwegian Aqua, at PortMiami on Friday, and announced a bold new expansion of its private island, Great Stirrup Cay. The upgrades, expected to be completed by the end of 2025, will introduce more family attractions, leisure facilities, and exclusive experiences tailored for all age groups.

The christening ceremony, rooted in maritime tradition, was headlined by Emmy Award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet, who serves as the ship’s godfather. “As a new cruiser who has a deep passion for travel, it is absolutely spectacular to see the amazing features and experiences that travelers and their families can enjoy aboard Norwegian Aqua, including the world’s first hybrid roller coaster and waterslide, the Aqua Slidecoaster!” said Eric Stonestreet, two-time Emmy Award-winning actor.

President of NCL David J. Herrera shared details of the Great Stirrup Cay upgrade during the celebration, revealing an expansive new pool area with a swim-up bar, a kid-friendly splash zone, and enhanced guest amenities across the island. The revamp will also include a new Vibe Beach Club for adults, a Horizon Park with lawn-style games, swaying hammocks in a relaxation zone, and a convenient tram service connecting key areas.

“It is a very special time for all of us at NCL. We are welcoming a new incredible ship into our fleet with the christening of the stunning and action-packed, Norwegian Aqua, and we are doing so alongside her godfather, Eric Stonestreet, who perfectly embodies the authenticity of what it means for our guests to ‘Experience More at Sea,’" said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “In addition, we are unveiling that Great Stirrup Cay is getting even greater with MORE to do! Later this year we will launch new experiences for our guests to enjoy on this already incredible private island. And now with our newest ship, Norwegian Aqua, entering into the market with voyages to the Caribbean and the Bahamas, it is the perfect time to start planning your next warm-weather vacation.”

The event featured a performance of Revolution: A Celebration of Prince, part of NCL’s new onboard entertainment offerings. The ship also boasts the Aqua Slidecoaster, the world’s first hybrid roller coaster and waterslide, alongside features like Glow Court, a digital sports complex, and the plant-based eatery Planterie.

Following the christening, Norwegian Aqua begins a season of Eastern Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral through August 2025. It will later sail to Bermuda from New York before returning to Miami in October for winter sailings.

As part of its More At Sea value package, NCL is offering guests perks like unlimited open bar, specialty dining, Wi-Fi, shore excursion credits, and free airfare for a second guest, with kids also sailing free on select voyages.