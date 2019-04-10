Lok Sabha election 2019 Live: Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Rafale amount to 'contempt of court', says Nirmala

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday criticised Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the Rafale deal. "We all know Congress President probably doesn't even read even half a paragraph, but here, by saying that the court has accepted and by also saying that the court has said 'Chowkidaar chor hai, these verge on contempt of court," says Sitharaman. "Who gave this person a right to mislead the country when he himself is out on bail," asked the Union Defence Minister. Earlier, after filing nomination from Amethi, UP, Rahul Gandhi said the Supreme Court had accepted there's some form of corruption in the Rafale deal and that "chowkidaar ne chori karwayi hai". Apart from Amethi, Rahul Gandhi is also fighting elections from Wayanad constituency in Kerala.

The country will witness the first phase of polling for a total of 91 Lok Sabha seats spread over 20 states and UTs on Thursday (April 11). Campaigning for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 came to an end on Tuesday, as political parties, including the BJP and Congress, making their ditch effort to woo voters.

4.31pm: "We all know Congress President probably doesn't even read even half a paragraph, but here, by saying that the court has accepted and by also saying that the court has said 'Chowkidaar chor hai, these verge on contempt of court," says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

3.17pm: "Some relationships are of the heart. The whole family was there for bhai's nomination. This was my father's Karmabhoomi. For us, it is a Pavitra Bhoomi," says Priyanka Gandhi.

2.38pm: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has stalled the release of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying any biopic material sub serving the purpose of any political entity or individual should not be displayed in electronic media, including cinematography.

2.35pm: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on SC dismisses Centre's preliminary objections seeking review of earlier judgment giving clean chit to Centre in Rafale case: Supreme Court has accepted that there is some form of corruption in Rafale deal & that "chowkidaar ne chori karwayi hai".

2.20pm: "The government and PM hid crucial facts and evidence from the Supreme Court. They hid that the price of the jets was increased from Rs 526 crore to Rs 1,600 crore, and refused to tell the price to the SC on the so called ground of breach of national securit," says Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.

2.15pm: Smriti Irani to file nomination from Amethi on Wednesday.

2.02pm: "Pak has officially allied with Modi," says the Congress.

1.50pm: The skeletons in the Rafale scam are tumbling out one by one, says the Congress.

1.10pm: Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra also present.

1.04pm:

12.42pm: The Election Commission tells the Supreme Court it is not against the issuance of Electoral Bonds for funding to political parties but it is against the anonymity of donors and wants transparency in the Electoral Bonds scheme. "We are not opposed to the Electoral Bonds as such, as it will legalise donations. But we are opposed to the anonymity. We are against anonymity and we want transparency," advocate Rakesh Dwivedi appearing for EC tells SC during hearing of pleas against issuance of Electoral Bonds, reports ANI.

12.29pm:

12.28pm:

12.19pm:

11.57am:

11.05am:

10.35am:

10.20am:

10.15am:

10.10am:

10.05am:

9.55am:

9.50am: Kajal Kinnar Nayak, a transgender candidate of BSP, filed her nomination for Korei assembly constituency in Odisha. She says, "I can't believe how much love I got from the public despite being a transgender," reported India Today.

9.40am: Robert Vadra sends best wishes to Rahul Gandhi ahead of his nomination. "My best wishes to Rahul for a successful, productive and a healthy future, to create the change India requires. Always in your support."

9.37am: Greater chance of peace if Modi wins; Congress will be too scared to seek settlement over Kashmir, says Imran Khan

9.15am: BJP chief Amit Shah to hold two rallies today.

9.07am: PM Modi to hold three rallies today.

NYAY is such a powerful idea.

8.40am: Rahul Gandhi says "NYAY is such a powerful idea. Absolutely amazing resonance in the field."





8.35am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold public meetings in Gujarat and Goa.

8.25am: Uttarakhand, which goes to polls on April 11, has 11 polling booths which voters can reach only after traversing a distance 15 to 20 km on foot, Chief Electoral Officer Saujanya said on Tuesday, reported. Tehri district has four such booths, followed by Pithoragarh (3), Chamoli (two), Rudraprayag (1) and Uttarkashi (1), she said. Government Primary School, Dumak in Chamoli district has the farthest located polling booth in the state, which is 20 km from the nearest road, the official said.

8.20am: A total of 452 candidates have filed nomination papers for 17 constituencies in Maharashtra which will go to the polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 29, reports PTI. Tuesday was the last date of filing of papers. The constituencies going to the polls in the fourth and the final phase in the state are Nandurbar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Maval, Shirur, Shirdi and the six seats in Mumbai.

8.15am: The Election Commission is learnt to have directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi to ensure that the contents of NaMo TV are pre-certified by the local media certification and monitoring committee, reports PTI. Such committees are formed at district and state levels during polls. They clear political campaign and advertisements.

8.03am: The Income Tax Department has written to the Chief Electoral Officer seeking legal action against Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and a host of his cabinet colleagues for allegedly intimidating tax officers and obstructing them from discharging duties, PTI reported.

8.00am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination papers from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat. He will also hold a roadshow and address a gathering.

7.55am: All parliamentary constituencies in 10 states and UTs, including Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep, Telangana and Uttarakhand, will go to polls in the first phase on Arpil 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

