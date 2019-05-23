Election results: Sunny Leone wants to know by how much is she leading; here's why

Sunny Leone tweeted, "Leading by How many votes ????" as Lok Sabha Elections votes counting is underway. Leone is not contesting the elections but a popular news anchor made a gaffe that led her to ask that question.

The news anchor was talking about Sunny Deol who is contesting from Gurdaspur on a BJP ticket but his gaffe left the Internet in splits. While talking about Sunny Deol's lead from Gurdaspur, the anchor misspoke and said Sunny Leone and soon corrected himself. The anchor said, "Sunny Leone...Sunny Deol is leading by 500 votes..."

The Internet was not willing to let go of such a mistake. As it turns out, so wasn't Sunny Leone. She took to Twitter to pull the anchor's leg.

Sunny Deol is contesting from Gurdaspur and is pitted against Congress' Sunil Kumar Jakhar. Aam Aadmi Party's Peter Masih is also one of the candidates in the fray.

Leading by How many votes ???? ;) - Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 23, 2019

The Gurdaspur seat has always been a BJP stronghold. The seat was represented by actor Vinod Khanna in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014. His wife, Kavita Khanna was expected to be fielded from the seat.

Once Sunny Deol was nominated from the seat, she expressed her disappointment. "The BJP and my Prime Minister have my support, but at the same time I have to insist that what has happened with me can absolutely not happen again," she said.

While campaigning for Sunny Deol, his father Dharmendra said that had he known that his son is pitted against Balaram Jakhar's son, he would not have allowed him to contest.

