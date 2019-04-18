Election Commission suspends officer in Odisha for checking PM Modi's chopper

A poll officer in Odisha was suspended by the Election Commission (EC) yesterday over allegedly checking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper in Sambalpur and violating protocol. According to the Commission, Mohammed Mohsin, a 1996 batch Karnataka cadre IAS officer didn't follow protocol for checking Special Protection Group (SPG) protectees. As per the guidelines of EC, SPG protectees are exempted from such inspection.

"The commission has considered the material available before it and, prima facie, has found dereliction of duty. It found Mohsin's action was contrary to its instruction concerning SPG protectees", the poll commission said in its order.

Reportedly, PM Modi reached Sambalpur to address a rally when a team of election officials including Mohsin allegedly started inspecting his chopper. If reports are to be believed, the prime minister was delayed for around 20 minutes because of the abrupt checking.

"A team of poll officials led by Mohsin inspected some papers in the chopper carrying PM Modi. The inspection delayed the PM's arrival at the meeting place by around 20 minutes. This was reported to the Election Commission", The Times of India quoted a senior police officer as saying.

As per reports, the poll panel had asked for a report from the district collector and the deputy inspector general of police after the incident.

Recently, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's helicopter was also inspected by EC flying squad personnel in Rourkela. Similarly, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's chopper was also checked at Sambalpur.

