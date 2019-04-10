Lok Sabha election 2019 Live: Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Rafale amount to 'contempt of court', says Nirmala

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday criticised Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the Rafale deal. "We all know Congress President probably doesn't even read even half a paragraph, but here, by saying that the court has accepted and by also saying that the court has said 'Chowkidaar chor hai, these verge on contempt of court," says Sitharaman. "Who gave this person a right to mislead the country when he himself is out on bail," asked the Union Defence Minister. Earlier, after filing nomination from Amethi, UP, Rahul Gandhi said the Supreme Court had accepted there's some form of corruption in the Rafale deal and that "chowkidaar ne chori karwayi hai". Apart from Amethi, Rahul Gandhi is also fighting elections from Wayanad constituency in Kerala.

The country will witness the first phase of polling for a total of 91 Lok Sabha seats spread over 20 states and UTs on Thursday (April 11). Campaigning for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 came to an end on Tuesday, as political parties, including the BJP and Congress, making their ditch effort to woo voters.

4.31pm: "We all know Congress President probably doesn't even read even half a paragraph, but here, by saying that the court has accepted and by also saying that the court has said 'Chowkidaar chor hai, these verge on contempt of court," says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

8.25am: Uttarakhand, which goes to polls on April 11, has 11 polling booths which voters can reach only after traversing a distance 15 to 20 km on foot, Chief Electoral Officer Saujanya said on Tuesday, reported. Tehri district has four such booths, followed by Pithoragarh (3), Chamoli (two), Rudraprayag (1) and Uttarkashi (1), she said. Government Primary School, Dumak in Chamoli district has the farthest located polling booth in the state, which is 20 km from the nearest road, the official said.

8.20am: A total of 452 candidates have filed nomination papers for 17 constituencies in Maharashtra which will go to the polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 29, reports PTI. Tuesday was the last date of filing of papers. The constituencies going to the polls in the fourth and the final phase in the state are Nandurbar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Maval, Shirur, Shirdi and the six seats in Mumbai.

8.15am: The Election Commission is learnt to have directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi to ensure that the contents of NaMo TV are pre-certified by the local media certification and monitoring committee, reports PTI. Such committees are formed at district and state levels during polls. They clear political campaign and advertisements.

8.03am: The Income Tax Department has written to the Chief Electoral Officer seeking legal action against Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and a host of his cabinet colleagues for allegedly intimidating tax officers and obstructing them from discharging duties, PTI reported.

8.00am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination papers from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat. He will also hold a roadshow and address a gathering.

7.55am: All parliamentary constituencies in 10 states and UTs, including Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep, Telangana and Uttarakhand, will go to polls in the first phase on Arpil 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

