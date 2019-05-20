Adani Group stocks rally as exit polls predict a strong comeback for Narendra Modi government

Adani Group stocks rose in trade today after exit polls predicted a landslide victory for Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) buoyed by rally in Sensex and Nifty which gained over 2% each in early trade.

While Adani Enterprises gained 13.62% to 135 level, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was trading 5.29% higher at 386 on BSE.

Other Adani Group stocks too were trading higher in morning session. Adani Power gained 11.22% to 44.75 level and Adani Transmission rose 6.19% to 219.65 level.

While Adani Green Energy gained 11.76% to 41.80, Adani Gas rose 12% to 129 level on BSE.

Meanwhile, Sensex was trading 952 points higher at 38,883 and Nifty rose 281 points to 11,690 level.

