Adani Group stocks rally as exit polls predict a strong comeback for Narendra Modi government

Last Updated: May 20, 2019 | 10:40 IST
Adani Group stocks rose in trade today after exit polls predicted a landslide victory for Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) buoyed by rally in Sensex and Nifty which gained over 2% each in early trade.
While Adani Enterprises gained 13.62% to 135 level, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was trading 5.29% higher at 386 on BSE.
Other Adani Group stocks too were trading higher in morning session. Adani Power gained 11.22% to 44.75 level and Adani Transmission rose 6.19% to 219.65 level.
While Adani Green Energy gained 11.76% to 41.80, Adani Gas rose 12% to 129 level on BSE.
Meanwhile, Sensex was trading 952 points higher at 38,883 and Nifty rose 281 points to 11,690 level.
