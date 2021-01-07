Bandhan Bank share rises 3% as Q3 advances grow 23%

Bandhan Bank shares were trading 3% higher on Thursday morning after the private lender said that its loans and advances grew by 23% YoY to Rs 80,255 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal. The bank's total deposits during the quarter increased by 30% to Rs 71,188 crore as against Rs 54,908 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The stock of Bandhan Bank opened 2.36% higher at Rs 405.50 against its previous close of Rs 396.15 today. The stock gained 3.36% to hit the day's high of Rs 410.85 on BSE. However, the stock later erased gains to hit an intraday low of Rs 17.85 during early trade.

Bandhan Bank stock is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.

The stock rose 0.7% in last week and 0.7% since the beginning of the year.

Market capitalisation of the lender stood at Rs 65,220.39 crore as of today's session. The stock has touched a 52 week high of Rs 525.75 and a 52-week low of Rs 152.35. Share of Bandhan Bank has fallen 1.4% in one month and 17% in one year.

In its regulatory filing, Bandhan Bank said its CASA (current account, savings account) deposits during the third quarter of the current financial year grew by 62% YoY to Rs 30,504 crore.

