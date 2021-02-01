Budget 2021: Auto stocks surge on scrappage policy; M&M, Tata Motors top gainers

Auto stocks rose upto 2 per cent after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman announced scrappage policy. Government vehicles older than 15 years will also be scrapped as per the vehicle scrappage policy. The BSE Auto index was up 1.10 per cent at 22,355.06.

Reacting to the news, shares M&M rose over 2 per cent, followed by Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti and Bajaj Auto among others.

Meanwhile, BSE benchmark index S&P Sensex was trading 550 higher at 46,850 and NSE Nifty 50 index was up 140 points to 13,775.

On July 26, 2019, the central government had proposed amendments to motor vehicle rules to allow the scrapping of vehicles older than 15 years in a bid to spur the adoption of electrical vehicles.

