Cafe Coffee Day stock falls 20% to hit historic low after death of founder VG Siddhartha

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises plunged 20% for second straight day after Coffee Day Enterprise MD and Chairman VG Siddhartha's body was recovered from Netravathi river on Wednesday morning. He was missing since Monday evening.

The shares opened on yesterday's locked value of Rs 154.05 and shredded 20% more to hit another all-time low of Rs 123.25 on BSE. On NSE, the stock has hit Rs 122.75.

The stock now has overall lost 37% in 2 days. The market capitalisation has reduced to Rs 2,603.68 crore from Rs 3,254.33 crore on Tuesday. On Monday, the market capitalisation of Coffee Day Enterprises stood at Rs 4067.65 crore, prior to reports of Siddhartha going missing. Coffee Day's market capitalisation was at its peak on September 19, 2018, at Rs 6,678 crore.

The Coffee Day Enterprises' share is trading below 30, 50, 150 and 200 days moving average. The stock of Coffee Day has fallen over 50% in the last 6 months and over 38% in a week on both the bourses.

Siddhartha's body was finally recovered around 6:50 am on Wednesday morning. VG Siddhartha's body might be shifted to his hometown Chikkamagaluru at 11:00 am, suggest reports.

"We found the body early morning today. It needs to be identified, we have already informed the family members. We are shifting the body to Wenlock Hospital. We will continue the further investigation," said Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil.

As of June 2019, nearly 76% of VG Siddhartha-led promoter group's 53.93 per cent equity holding in Coffee Day Enterprises had been pledged, according to data shared with stock exchanges.

