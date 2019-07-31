VG Siddhartha Live Updates: CCD owner found dead; body recovered

VG Siddhartha dead: Over a day after he went missing under suspicious circumstances, VG Siddhartha, the owner and founder of the largest coffee chain in India, Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), has been found dead. Siddhartha's body was finally recovered around 6:50 am on Wednesday morning. He was missing from the Netravati dam site in Karnataka since Monday evening. As per his driver, he got off from his car near a bridge in Kotekar on the Netravati River near Mangalore around 6.30 pm on Monday and did not come back. As Siddhartha did not return even after an hour, his driver tried to look for him but to no avail. "We found the body early morning today. It needs to be identified, we have already informed the family members. We are shifting the body to Wenlock Hospital. We will continue further investigation," said Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil. Siddhartha, who is also the Chairman and Managing director of the Coffee Day Enterprise Limited (CDEL) - the holding company of all his companies- is the son-in-law of former Union Minister of Foreign Affairs and now BJP leader SM Krishna.

7:59AM: Many top personalities of India Inc including Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Kunal Bahl have expressed their grief. Snapdeal co-founder and CEO Kunal Bahl called Siddhartha 'an absolute gentleman' and said that he will always see his legacy as a very successful entrepreneur.

7:50 AM: VG Siddhartha's remains taken to Mangaluru' Wenlock hospital where postmortem will be conducted.

7.47 AM: In his letter, Siddhartha had said that he "failed as an entrepreneur". "After 37 years, with strong commitment to hard work, having directly created 30,000 jobs in our companies and their subsidiaries, as well as another 20,000 jobs in technology company where I have been a large shareholder since its founding, I have failed to create the right profitable business model despite my best efforts," Siddhartha said in his last letter.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil: We found the body early morning today. It needs to be identified, we have already informed the family members. We are shifting the body to Wenlock Hospital. We will continue further investigation. #Karnatakapic.twitter.com/bViP94Mpit â ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2019

7.36 AM: As per local fisherman, they saw someone jumping into the river on Monday evening.

7.35 AM: Siddhartha's body was finally found around 6:50 am on Wednesday morning.

7.30 AM: The body of VG Siddhartha has been found on the banks of Netravati River near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru.

Karnataka: Body of VG Siddhartha, founder of CafÃ© Coffee Day and son-in-law of former CM SM Krishna, has been found on the banks of Netravati River near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru pic.twitter.com/J1yDvK2COg â ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2019

7.15 AM: The tycoon's body was recovered after 36 hours of frantic search by the local authorities.

7.00 AM: VG Siddhartha's body was located and recovered by local fishermen.

