Share Market News: BPCL, Coal India, JSW Energy, Kotak Bank, SBI Cards, BEML will be in focus

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are expected to open higher on Tuesday, tracking firm global cues and positive trading at Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange. The SGX Nifty was trading 101 points or 0.67 per cent higher at 15,078.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty. Among the individual stocks, shares of BPCL, Coal India, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Shipping Corporation of India, JSW Energy, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Cards and Payment Services, BEML and others will be in focus in Tuesday's trading session.

Also read: Stock Market Updates Today: Sensex opens 490 pts higher, Nifty above 15k; BPCL, Coal India, SBI Cards in focus

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd: The shares of BPCL will be in focus on Tuesday's trade as the state-owned oil marketing company has said that it is likely to sell 7 per cent of treasury shares worth Rs 3,774 crore in a bulk deal on Tuesday.

Coal India Ltd: The world's largest coal mining company said that its board has given nod to 32 coal mining projects worth Rs 47,300 crore in the current financial year (till January).

Reliance, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea: Stock of telecom player will be watched as the department of telecom (DoT) has sent notices to Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to make payments for the spectrum they bought in the just-concluded auctions, as per media reports.

Shipping Corporation of India: Great Eastern Shipping, Vedanta Resources Ltd, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd have reportedly submitted expressions of interest to acquire the government's 63.75 per cent stake in the company.

JSW Energy Ltd: A part of JSW Group, the firm completed the sale of Salboni thermal power plant in West Bengal to JSW Cement on a going concern basis for Rs 95.67 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private sector lender has said that its board will meet on March 12 to take a call on the payment of dividend on 8.10 per cent non-convertible perpetual non-cumulative preference shares with a face value of Rs 5 each.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd: A subsidiary of SBI, the cards and payment services company said it plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through the issuance of debt securities in one or more tranches. The company's board will take a final call on the proposal in its meeting on March 12.

BEML Ltd: Companies such as Tata Motors, Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge Ltd and Megha Engineering are likely to submit expressions of interest for the government's stake in BEML. The government has invited expressions of interest to offload 26 per cent out of its 54.03 per cent stake in the state-run defence and construction equipment manufacturer. The stake sale will also lead to transfer of management control to the successful bidder. On Monday, the company's share rallied over 18 per cent on bidding reports.

Also read: Top gainers today: 5 shares rose upto 6%; L&T, ONGC, HCL Tech, NTPC, Axis Bank

Share Market Highlights: Sensex ends 35 pts higher, Nifty below 15k; L&T, ONGC, HCL Tech, NTPC top gainers