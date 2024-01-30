scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Azad Engineering shares hit record high on contract with Rolls-Royce; check details

Feedback

Azad Engineering shares hit record high on contract with Rolls-Royce; check details

Azad Engineering shares rose 9% intraday to Rs 775.80 against the previous close of Rs 711.70 on BSE. Market cap of Sachin Tendulkar-backed Azad Engineering rose to Rs 4492 crore.

Azad Engineering shares: In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Azad Engineering stands at 64.3, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Azad Engineering shares: In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Azad Engineering stands at 64.3, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.
SUMMARY
  • On December 28, 2023, shares of Azad Engineering made a strong debut on Dalal Street.
  • Total 0.87 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.46 crore.
  • The scrip listed at a premium of 35.50 per cent at Rs 710 on the BSE.

Shares of Azad Engineering Limited zoomed 9% to their record high in early trade after the heavy electrical equipment maker said it has inked a long-term contract of 7 years with Rolls-Royce to produce/supply critical engine parts for their defence/military aircraft engines.

The stock rose 9% intraday to Rs 775.80 against the previous close of Rs 711.70 on BSE. Total 0.87 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.46 crore. Market cap of Sachin Tendulkar-backed Azad Engineering rose to Rs 4492 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Azad Engineering stands at 64.3, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

On December 28, 2023, shares of Azad Engineering made a strong debut on Dalal Street as the manufacturer of aerospace components and turbines listed at Rs 720, a premium of 37.40 per cent, at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), against the issue price of Rs 524 apiece. The scrip listed at a premium of 35.50 per cent at Rs 710 on the BSE.

Azad Engineering offered its shares in a price band of Rs 499-524 apiece with a lot size of 28 equity shares. The IPO was held from December 20 to December 22. The company raised a total of Rs 740 crore via IPO, including a fresh share sale of Rs 240 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 95,41,985 equity shares.

Azad Engineering, which was incorporated in 1983, is a manufacturer of aerospace components and turbines. The company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the aerospace, defense, energy, and oil and gas industries. Azad Engineering's products are highly engineered, complex, mission-critical and vital.

Also read: Tata Power shares hit fresh record high; here's what analysts say

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 30, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Azad Engineering Ltd
Azad Engineering Ltd