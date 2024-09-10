Bikaji Foods, Gopal Snacks & Prataap Snacks: These namkeen stocks jumped 9% today; here's why

scorecardresearch
Business Today
Feedback

Shares of major listed ethnic snack makers jumped as much as 9 per cent during the trading session on Tuesday, September 10 on the back of positive news flow.

Shares of Gopal Snacks Ltd surged 8.5 per cent to Rs 354 on Tuesday, commanding a total market capitalization of more than Rs 4,300 crore. Shares of Gopal Snacks Ltd surged 8.5 per cent to Rs 354 on Tuesday, commanding a total market capitalization of more than Rs 4,300 crore.

Shares of major listed ethnic snack makers jumped as much as 9 per cent during the trading session on Tuesday, September 10 as the government of India has slashed GST rates of namkeen and savoury products in its latest GST council meeting held on Monday, September 9.

In its 54th GST Council meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the GST rate on ethnic snacks or packaged namkeen products has been reduced prospectively to 12 per cent from 18 per cent earlier. However, the FM stated that snacks made using the extrusion process would be taxed at 18 per cent. Un-fried or uncooked snack pellets will be taxed at 5 per cent.

Shares of Gopal Snacks Ltd surged 8.5 per cent to Rs 354 on Tuesday, commanding a total market capitalisation of more than Rs 4,300 crore. The scrip had settled at Rs 326.30 on Monday. Gopal Snacks offers a variety of snack products including ethnic snacks like namkeen, gathiya and more.

Prataap Snacks Ltd, the company which sells its products under the 'Yellow Diamond' brand, surged more than 8 per cent to Rs 877.10 during Tuesday's session. The total market capitalization of the company jumped more than Rs 2,000 crore. The scrip had settled at Rs 811.70 on Monday.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd rose 7.67 per cent for the day to hit Rs 899 mark, merely shy of its 52-week high at Rs 901. The total market capitalization of the company stood close to Rs 22,000 crore. The counter had settled at Rs 834.95 in the previous trading session on Monday.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 10, 2024, 10:36 AM IST
