Budget 2025: SpiceJet, IndiGo shares rise up to 5%, here's why

Shares of SpiceJet, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo's parent) and GMR Airports rose up to 5% in early deals after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2025 speech said the government would focus on greenfield airport and connectivity. Greenfield airports will be facilitated in Bihar, said the FM. 120 new destinations would be added and carry 4 crore additional passengers in 10 years under upgraded Udaan scheme, added Sitharaman.

Shares of SpiceJet zoomed 5.19% to Rs 51.40 against the previous close of Rs 48.86 on BSE. IndiGo's stock gained 2.22% to Rs 4421.65 on BSE. Shares of airport operator GMR Airports also climbed up 2% to Rs 75.06 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 72.69.