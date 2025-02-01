scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Budget 2025: SpiceJet, IndiGo shares rise up to 5%, here's why

Feedback

Budget 2025: SpiceJet, IndiGo shares rise up to 5%, here's why

Shares of SpiceJet zoomed 5.19% to Rs 51.40 against the previous close of Rs 48.86 on BSE

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The FM also said 120 new destinations would be added and carry 4 crore additional passengers in 10 years under upgraded Udaan scheme. The FM also said 120 new destinations would be added and carry 4 crore additional passengers in 10 years under upgraded Udaan scheme.

Shares of SpiceJet, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo's parent) and GMR Airports rose up to 5% in early deals after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2025 speech said the government would focus on greenfield airport and connectivity. Greenfield airports will be facilitated in Bihar, said the FM. 120 new destinations would be added and carry 4 crore additional passengers in 10 years under upgraded Udaan scheme, added Sitharaman.

Related Articles

Shares of SpiceJet zoomed 5.19% to Rs 51.40 against the previous close of Rs 48.86 on BSE. IndiGo's stock gained 2.22% to Rs 4421.65 on BSE. Shares of airport operator GMR Airports also climbed up 2% to Rs 75.06 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 72.69. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 01, 2025, 11:56 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement