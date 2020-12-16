Burger King India stock hits upper circuit, zooms 233% in three days

Share of Burger King India hit upper circuit of 20% in early trade today, clocking 233% gains to issue price since December 14. Burger King India stock rose to Rs 199.25 against previous close of Rs 166.05, recording a gain of 19.99% on BSE.

On NSE too, the share was stuck in upper circuit of 20% in early trade. The share was trading at Rs 194.40 against previous close of Rs 162 on NSE.

About 2.08 crore shares changed hands on NSE in early trade. Market cap of the share rose to Rs 7,604 crore.

There were only buyers and no sellers in Burger King stock in early trade.

The share, which listed on bourses on December 14, has gained 233% on BSE against its IPO issue price.

On NSE, the share has risen 224% since December 14.

Share Market News Live: Sensex hits new high, Nifty at 13,666 for first time; M&M, HDFC, ONGC top gainers

On the listing day, the share gained 92.25% over issue price of Rs 60 on BSE. Share of Burger King India opened at Rs 115.35 against issue price of Rs 60.

On NSE, the share listed 87.5% higher at Rs 112.50 against the issue price.

Share of Burger King India closed 130.67% or Rs 78 higher than the issue price at Rs 138.40 on BSE during the same session. On NSE, the stock closed 125% or Rs 75 higher above its issue price at Rs 135.

The quick service restaurant chain opened its initial public offering (IPO) on December 2. The share sale, which closed on December 4, was held in a price band of Rs 59 to Rs 60 per share. Shares were available in a lot size of 250 shares and thereof.

Stocks in news: M&M, PNB, HDFC, Union Bank, IDBI Bank, Axis Bank