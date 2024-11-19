scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Buy Colgate-Palmolive, Muthoot Finance shares; sell Infosys stock, says LKP Securities

Feedback

Buy Colgate-Palmolive, Muthoot Finance shares; sell Infosys stock, says LKP Securities

An analyst from LKP Securities said that Infosys has fallen from the recent consolidation on the daily chart, suggesting a rise in bearishness and the stock price has fallen below 21EMA.

Muthoot Finance has given a breakout from the recent downwards consolidation on the daily timeframe, suggesting a rise in optimism, said the analyst. Muthoot Finance has given a breakout from the recent downwards consolidation on the daily timeframe, suggesting a rise in optimism, said the analyst.

Amid the rising selling pressure in the Indian stock markets, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, a domestic brokerage firm has shared three stocks- Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd and Infosys Ltd - from a trading point of view. The analyst has suggested to long the first two, while he has a 'short' call on the last one. Here's what the analyst has to say about these counters:

Related Articles

Colgate Palmolive | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,850-2,950 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,648

Colgate Palmolive has found support at a historical congestion level on the daily chart. The RSI is in a bullish crossover while remaining in the deeply oversold zone. Additionally, the stock has formed a bullish harami pattern on the daily timeframe. In the short term, the stock might witness a recovery. On the higher end, it could move towards Rs 2,850-2,950, while support is placed at Rs 2,648.

Muthoot Finance | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,940-1,980 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,854

Muthoot Finance has given a breakout from the recent downwards consolidation on the daily timeframe, suggesting a rise in optimism. The RSI has come out from the oversold zone and is in a bullish crossover. Besides, the stock has moved above its 21EMA. In the short term, the stock might witness a rally. On the higher end, it could move towards Rs 1,940-1,980, while support is placed at Rs 1,854.

Infosys | Sell | Target Price: Rs 1,750 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,851

Infosys has fallen from the recent consolidation on the daily chart, suggesting a rise in bearishness. Besides, the stock price has fallen below 21EMA on the daily timeframe. The RSI is in bearish crossover and falling, indicating a weak momentum. In the short term, the stock might witness a correction. On the lower end, it could move towards Rs 1,750, while support is placed at Rs 1,851.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 19, 2024, 8:05 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd