This realty stock surged 22% in four sessions on order from Raymond

Shares of Capacite Infraprojects Ltd have rallied 22% in the last four sessions after the firm received an order worth Rs 224 crore from Raymond. The order related to building a residential project in Thane and was awarded on May 8. The stock which closed at Rs 128.60 on May 5 rose to Rs 156.55 today, delivering returns of 22% to the shareholders. Shares of the building construction company rose 5.81% intraday to Rs 156.55 against the previous close of Rs 147.95. Earlier, the stock opened higher at Rs 149.90 against the previous close of Rs 147.95 on BSE.

The stock has gained 42.39 percent in a year and risen 0.52 percent in 2023.

Total 0.81 lakh Capacite Infraprojects shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.23 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1044.51 crore on BSE. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 72.1, signaling the stock is trading in the overbought zone. Capacite Infraprojects shares have a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility during the period. Shares of Capacite Infraprojects are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Capacite Infraprojects said it received order from M/s Capacite Infraprojects Limited for residential project TenX Era at Thane.

Rahul Katyal, Managing Director of Capacite Infraprojects said, “We are delighted that M/s Capacite Infraprojects Limited (Realty Division) have entrusted their trust and confidence in Capacite Infraprojects. We remain confident of delivering the project within the stipulated timelines and to client satisfaction. At Capacite, it is our continuous endeavour to add quality orders from new and existing clients both in public and private sector”.

Capacite Infraprojects is primarily engaged in the business of engineering, procurement and construction. The company offers project designing, construction and management services to real-estate and government bodies. It offers end-to-end construction services for residential complexes, corporate office building and commercial buildings. The company's portfolio includes high-rise and super high-rise, retail and commercial, gated communities, healthcare and factory, data centers, and car parks.