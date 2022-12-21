scorecardresearch
City Union Bank shares plunge 9% on NPA divergence

City Union Bank fell 8.94 per cent to hit a low of Rs 172 on BSE. Despite Wednesday's losses, the scrip is up 43 per cent in the last six months

Shares of City Union Bank tumbled 9 per cent in Wednesday's trade after the private sector bank told stock exchanges that the RBI has found divergence in the additional non-performing asset (NPA) to the tune of Rs 259 crore, consisting of 13 borrower accounts for an amount of Rs 230 crore and 218 borrowers for an amount of Rs 29 crore for FY22.

The divergence to the tune of Rs 259 crore consisted of 13 borrower accounts for an amount of Rs 230 crore and 218 borrowers for an amount of Rs 29 crore, the bank said.

Published on: Dec 21, 2022, 10:09 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 21, 2022, 10:06 AM IST
