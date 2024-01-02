Dhanlaxmi Bank shares in focus as Q3 advances up 12%, deposits 11%. Full details

Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd will be in focus on Tuesday morning after the lender in a BSE filing said its gross advances grew 11.93 per cent in the December quarter on year-on-year (YoY) basis while its gross deposits were up 10.60 per cent YoY for the same period,

The private bank informed stock exchanges that its gross advances came in at Rs 10,347 crore for the quarter ended December 31 compared with Rs 9,244 crore in the same quarter last year. Gross deposits were up at Rs 14,310 crore from Rs 12,939 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Dhanlaxmi Bank said its gold loan business grew 28.36 per cent to Rs 2,675 crore in the third quarter compared with Rs 2,084 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total business for the quarter rose 11.15 per cent to Rs 24,657 crore compared with Rs 22,183 crore YoY, the private sector lender said.

Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) stood at Rs 4,459 crore against Rs 4,219 crore, up 5.19 per cent, according to provisional data submitted by the lender to stock exchanges. CD ratio stood at 72.31 per cent for the quarter against 71.45 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.

Rating agency CareEdge recently reaffirmed its rating on the Tier-II bonds issued by the bank as Care BB+, with outlook stable. Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank are up 73 per cent in the last six months.