Goa Carbon shares fall 5% as firm temporarily closes Chhattisgarh unit

Shares of Goa Carbon slipped 5% in early deals on Friday after the firm said its unit in Chhattisgarh has been temporarily shut down for maintenance work from April 18, 2024.

Goa Carbon stock fell 4.79% to Rs 856.70 against the previous close of Rs 899.35 on BSE.

Related Articles

Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 805 crore.

"We wish to inform you that the operations at the Company's Bilaspur Unit located at 34-40, Sector B, Sirgitti Industrial Area, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) has been temporarily shut down for maintenance work from today (18 April 2024)," said the firm.

Goa Carbon is in the business of manufacture and sale of Calcined Petroleum Coke from its manufacturing facilities at Goa, Paradeep and Bilaspur.