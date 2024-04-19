scorecardresearch
Goa Carbon shares fall 5% as firm temporarily closes Chhattisgarh unit

Goa Carbon stock fell 4.79% to Rs 856.70 against the previous close of Rs 899.35 on BSE.

Shares of Goa Carbon slipped 5% in early deals on Friday after the firm said its unit in Chhattisgarh has been temporarily shut down for maintenance work from April 18, 2024.

Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 805 crore.

"We wish to inform you that the operations at the Company's Bilaspur Unit located at 34-40, Sector B, Sirgitti Industrial Area, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) has been temporarily shut down for maintenance work from today (18 April 2024)," said the firm.

Goa Carbon is in the business of manufacture and sale of Calcined Petroleum Coke from its manufacturing facilities at Goa, Paradeep and Bilaspur.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 19, 2024, 9:58 AM IST
