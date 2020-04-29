Hester Biosciences stock surges 20% on collaboration with IIT Guwahati for COVID-19 vaccine

Hester Biosciences shares were locked in 20% upper circuit on Wednesday's trade after the vaccine manufacturing company announced its collaboration with IIT Guwahati in a move to work on the vaccine development against COVID-19.

Hester Biosciences share price opened with a gain of 4.64% today. It was later locked 20% upper circuit at the day's high of Rs 1,366 against last closing of Rs 1,139 on BSE.

The stock traded with high buying interest, with only bids and no offers. It stands higher than its 5, 20 and 50-day moving averages but lower than 100 and 200-day moving averages.

Hester Biosciences stock has traded in a wide range of Rs 216.65 today. It has risen 34.54% in one week and 34.8% in one month.

As per the Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical company, the vaccine will be based on a recombinant avian paramyxovirus based vector platform.

The recombinant avian paramyxovirus-1 will be used to express the immunogenic protein of SARS-CoV-2, the filing added.

The stock closed at 20% or Rs 227 higher at Rs 1,366 on BSE today.

Rupee vs dollar: Rupee rises 34 paise to 75.84 per amid weakness in US currency

Coronavirus: Asian stocks rise after Spain, France unveil reopening plans

Oil prices jump as US stockpiles rise at a steady pace

Moody's cuts India's growth forecast to 0.2% for 2020

Axis Bank shares fall over 6% on Rs 1,387.78 crore loss in Q4

Stocks in news: Axis Bank, Atul, JK Paper, NLC India, L&T, PNB Housing, Biocon, Thomas Cook and more