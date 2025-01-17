scorecardresearch
IIFL Finance shares in news today, here's why 

IIFL Finance shares in news today, here's why 

IIFL Finance shares closed 1.44% higher at Rs 398.65 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 398.65 on BSE. Market cap of the NBFC stood at Rs 16,921 crore. 



Shares of IIFL Finance Limited are in news today after the firm announced the issue of $1 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme.  IIFL Finance shares closed 1.44% higher at Rs 398.65 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 398.65 on BSE. Market cap of the NBFC stood at Rs 16,921 crore. 

"The Finance Committee of the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on Thursday, January 16, 2025 approved the pricing, tenure and other terms of the senior, secured, fixed rate notes to be issued by the Company under Regulation S and/ or Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act 1933 as part of the USD 1,000,000,000 Global Medium Term Note Programme updated by the Company," said IIFL Finance.

IIFL Finance Limited operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering a range of products and services such as loans and financial advisory services. The company focuses on expanding its market presence and supporting the growth of its business operations.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 17, 2025, 9:19 AM IST
