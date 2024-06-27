scorecardresearch
India Cements stock hits 52-week high as UltraTech Cement to buy 23% stake

India Cements stock hits 52-week high as UltraTech Cement to buy 23% stake

India Cements stock rose 14% to a 52 week high of Rs 299 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 9093 crore. 

UltraTech will buy up to 70.6 million shares of India Cements at Rs 267 per share.  The transaction is likely to be completed in 1 month.

Shares of India Cements hit a fresh 52 week high on Thursday amid reports that UltraTech Cement would buy around 23% stake in India Cements.UltraTech will buy up to 70.6 million shares of India Cements at Rs 267 per share. The transaction is likely to be completed in 1 month. 

India Cements stock rose 14% to a 52 week high of Rs 299 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 9093 crore. The stock has risen 31.31 per cent in a year and gained 7.58 per cent in 2024. A total of 625.11 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1662.34 crore on BSE.

On the other hand, shares of UltraTech Cement too rose to their 52-week high of Rs 11,766,25 on BSE. Market cap of UltraTech Cement climbed to Rs 3.40 lakh crore.    

UltraTech Cement, a company of the Aditya Birla Group said, "The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today approved making a financial investment to purchase up to 7.06 crores equity shares of The India Cements Limited, a company incorporated under the Indian Companies Act, 1913, having its registered office at Dhun Building, 827, Anna Salai, Chennai 600 002, (“ICL”) at a price of up to Rs. 267/- per share. This non-controlling financial investment constitutes around 23% of the equity share capital of India Cements Limited."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 27, 2024, 9:24 AM IST
