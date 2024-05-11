scorecardresearch
India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) achieves record-breaking turnover of Rs 527 Crores in FY 2023-24

India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) achieves record-breaking turnover of Rs 527 Crores in FY 2023-24

The Profit Before Tax (PBT) has surged to Rs. 110 crores, marking an impressive 34% rise over the preceding period.

India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC)

India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), a prominent public sector entity under the Ministry of Tourism, is elated to announce its outstanding financial achievements for the fiscal year 2023-24, marking a momentous milestone in its illustrious journey.

ITDC has reached unprecedented heights, achieving its highest-ever turnover and profit figures. The corporation has reported an impressive total turnover of Rs. 527 crores, reflecting a substantial 16% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. Furthermore, the Profit Before Tax (PBT) has surged to Rs. 110 crores, marking an impressive 34% rise over the preceding period, with a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 72 crores.

M.R. Synrem, IAS, Managing Director of ITDC, expressed his pride and satisfaction, stating, "The fiscal year 2023-24 has been a testament to ITDC's resilience and commitment to excellence. Our record-breaking financial performance underscores our dedication to delivering unparalleled value to our customers and other stakeholders."

Across all major business verticals, ITDC has witnessed robust growth, showcasing its unwavering dedication to providing world-class hospitality and tourism experiences. This success is a testament to ITDC's customer-centric approach and steadfast focus on quality and innovation.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 11, 2024, 8:07 PM IST
