IndusInd Bank Q3 earnings: Net profit rises to Rs 2,301 cr, NPAs decline

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank Ltd reported a 17% rise in net profit to Rs 2301.49 crore in the December 2023 quarter against Rs 1963.64 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.



Operating profit of the lender grew 9.6% on Y-o-Y basis to Rs 4042.33 crore for Q3FY24 against Rs 3686.43 crore for Q3FY23.



Gross NPAs declined to 1.92% in the end of Q3 against 2.05% for the December 2022 quarter. Net NPAs fell to 0.57% in the last quarter against 0.62% as on December 31, 2022.





