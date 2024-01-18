scorecardresearch
IndusInd Bank Q3 earnings: Net profit rises to Rs 2,301 cr, NPAs decline

IndusInd Bank Q3 earnings: Operating profit of the lender grew 9.6% on Y-o-Y basis to Rs 4042.33 crore for Q3FY24 against Rs 3686.43 crore for Q3FY23.

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank Ltd reported a 17% rise in net profit to Rs 2301.49 crore in the December 2023 quarter against Rs 1963.64 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.


Operating profit of the lender grew 9.6% on Y-o-Y basis to Rs 4042.33 crore for Q3FY24 against Rs 3686.43 crore for Q3FY23.


Gross NPAs declined to 1.92% in the end of Q3 against 2.05% for the December 2022 quarter. Net NPAs fell to 0.57% in the last quarter against 0.62% as on December 31, 2022.


Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 18, 2024, 4:31 PM IST
