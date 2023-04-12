Kopran shares: Madhusudan Kela picks up stake in this pharma firm, stock rises 35% in a month

Season investors and markets guru Madhusudan Kela has picked up a stake in a small cap pharmaceutical counter for his portfolio during the quarter that ended March 31, 2023, the shareholding pattern of the company suggests. The shareholding details suggest that Kopran is a new addition in his portfolio.

Madhuri Madhusudan Kela held 5,00,000 equity shares, or 1.04 per cent stake in the Kopran for the January-March 2023 period, which is currently worth Rs 7 crore. His name was missing from the key shareholders' list for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2022.

According to Sebi norms, all the listed companies have an obligation to disclose the names of their key shareholders, owning a per cent or more on a quarterly basis. Kela's name did not appear in the key shareholders' list of the company in the December 2022 quarter.



Shares of Kopran rose more than 4 per cent to Rs 138.40 on Wednesday, while the stock settled at Rs 138.40 on Tuesday. Shares of Kopran have surged more than 35 per cent in the last one month. Even after this rise, the stock is down 55 per cent in the last one year, while it has plunged about 10 per cent in the last six months.



Mumbai-based Kopran is an integrated pharmaceutical company, which manufactures and supplies formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients worldwide. Kopran's manufacturing facilities and products have accreditations in all continents.



According to the data from Trendlyne, Madhusudan Kela, who hails from Chhattisgarh, publicly holds 5 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 747.2 crore as per the latest corporate shareholdings filed so far.

Also read: HDFC Bank shares in focus ahead of board meet to raise funds, Q4 earnings

Also read: TCS Q4 results preview: Profit may grow 14-19%; order wins likely in $8.5-10 billion range