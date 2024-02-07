scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
LIC shares jump as PM Narendra Modi hails Rs 17L cr worth PSU stocks

Feedback

LIC shares jump as PM Narendra Modi hails Rs 17L cr worth PSU stocks

LIC shares: The stock hit a record high of Rs 1,050.50, up 2.52 per cent. It eventually closed at Rs 1,045, up 1.98 per cent.

LIC shares: PM Modi said many rumours were spread about the largest life insurer in the past and yet the stock was trading at record high levels. LIC shares: PM Modi said many rumours were spread about the largest life insurer in the past and yet the stock was trading at record high levels.

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) climbed 3 per cent in Wednesday's trade after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said many rumours were spread about the largest life insurer in the past and yet the stock was trading at record high levels.

The stock hit a record high of Rs 1,050.50, up 2.52 per cent. It eventually closed at Rs 1,045, up 1.98 per cent. LIC recently breached its 2022 IPO issue price of Rs 949.

"Adarniya sabhapati ji, mein sina taan ke kehna chahta hoon, aankhein uunchi karke sunana chahta hoon, aaj LIC shares record sthar par hain," PM Modi said in his address at Rajya Sabha.

PM Modi talked about net worth of PSU companies, which is now more than Rs 17 lakh crore as against Rs 9.5 lakh crore in 2014, he said. He said net profit of PSUs have jumped to over Rs 2.5 lakh crore now against Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 2014, when his government came to power.

PM Modi's words came a day ahead of LIC's quarterly results. The life insurer earlier had informed stock exchanges that its board of directors would meet on February 08 to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and nine-month period ended on December 31, 2023. In the BSE filing, LIC said the board of directors would also consider a proposal for declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

PM Modi said there were 234 PSUs in 2014 under the UPA II government, which have risen to 254 today under the NDA. He said people's confidence was improving in PSU shares. The PM was speaking about his government's performance since 2014.Also read: Thermax, Dynacons, Kaynes Tech, Quess and more: Hot stocks for February 7, 2024

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 07, 2024, 4:08 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Life Insurance Corporation of India
Life Insurance Corporation of India