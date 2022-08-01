M&M shares hit all-time high as Scorpio-N gets record bookings within 30 mins

Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) hit a fresh all-time high today after the homegrown sports utility vehicle maker said that it recorded 1,00,000 bookings for the all-new Scorpio-N within 30 minutes- collecting around Rs 18,000 crore ($2.3 billion) on ex-showroom value.

The large-cap stock reached an record high of Rs 1,247.60, rising up to 7.11 per cent against the previous close of Rs 1,164.75 on BSE. It opened with a gain of 2.6 per cent at Rs 1,195 today. M&M stock is trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50 day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The share has risen 47.95 per cent since the beginning of this year and zoomed 66.68 per cent in a year. In a month, the stock has climbed 11.76 per cent. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 671 on March 8, 2022.

Total 15.23 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 179.72 crore. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.54 lakh crore.

In a press statement this weekend, the company said that owing to the customers' enthusiasm for the new Scorpio-N, the SUV recorded over 25,000 bookings within one minute of booking commencement. The deliveries of the 2022 Scorpio-N will begin September 26, 2022, and around 20,000 units of the SUVs are planned for delivery by the end of 2022.

M&M also said it would inform customers about the delivery date by the end of August 2022. The new Scorpio-N will be available in five variants - Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8 Luxury.

The entry variant for the new SUV is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. Interestingly, the new Scorpio-N won't replace the existing Scorpio, which is likely to be renamed 'Scorpio Classic,' but will sit alongside as a new offering.

