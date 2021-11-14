Market cap of six of top-10 most valued firms jumps over Rs 1.18 lakh crore

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of six of the top 10 most valued companies jumped to Rs 1,18,383.07 crore last week, with substantial contribution from Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL).

The 30-share BSE benchmark leapt 619.07 points or 1.03% last week. While, RIL, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, and Bajaj Finance emerged as the gainers, State Bank of India (SBI), Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL), HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank were the laggards.

RIL's market valuation jumped by Rs 59,437.12 crore to Rs 16,44,511.70 crore. Infosys added Rs 29,690.9 crore to take its m-cap to Rs 7,48,580.98 crore. HDFC added Rs 17,187 crore to take its market valuation to Rs 5,41,557.77 crore, whereas, the m-cap of TCS zoomed Rs 5,715.04 crore to reach Rs 13,03,730.66 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose by Rs 3,301.84 crore to Rs 4,11,183.32 crore and that of Bajaj Finance by Rs 3,051.17 crore to Rs 4,57,355.51 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of HDFC Bank Ltd diminished by Rs 22,545.39 crore to Rs 8,60,436.44 crore. State Bank of India's market valuation declined by Rs 17,135.26 crore to Rs 4,56,270.76 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited dipped by Rs 3,912.07 crore to reach Rs 5,65,546.62 crore and that of ICICI Bank by Rs 3,810.99 crore to Rs 5,39,016.40 crore.

In the ranking of most valued firms, Reliance Industries Limited was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

