Maruti Suzuki stock gains 5% on deal with Karur Vysya Bank for finance schemes

Maruti Suzuki share price was trading as the top gainer on Sensex in Wednesday's session after the auto company announced its partnership with Karur Vysya Bank. Maruti Suzuki said its customers can avail multiple attractive finance schemes and longer repayment loan terms to own a new car.

Following the update, Maruti Suzuki share price touched an intraday high of Rs 5,777, rising 5.08% on BSE against the last closing value of Rs 5,497.

Maruti stock value has risen 2.3% in one week and 13.5% in one month.

Maruti Suzuki share price trades higher than 5, 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages but lower than 200-day moving averages.

"Maruti Suzuki's vast network of 3,086 new car retail outlets across 1,964 cities and towns added with 780 branches of Karur Vysya Bank across 22 States will make these schemes accessible for consumers across India", company added in its regulatory filing.

Earlier on 16 June, the carmaker had announced its collaboration with IndusInd Bank to arrange attractive finance schemes to help customers buy their favourite car and to support the progressive restart of business activities in the automobile industry.

