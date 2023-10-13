Multibagger Mufin Green Finance shares extend gains; here's what pushing the stock higher

Multibagger Mufin Green Finance shares extended their gains during the trading session on Friday. The company has recently entered into an agreement with ride-hailing service Snap-E cabs, which is known for its electric vehicle (EV) cab. Mufin will provide EV vehicle and charger finance loans to Snap-E cabs as per the agreement.



Mufin Green Finance has agreed to lease 100 Tata Tigor cars to Snap-E Cabs for next five years. Once the lease term concludes, Snap-E Cabs will have an option to purchase the vehicles from the company. This addition takes the fleet count from 400 to 500 cabs in Kolkata.



Shares of Mufin Green Finance surged more than 2 per cent to Rs 87.10 on Friday, commanding a total market capitalization of more than Rs 1,275 crore. The scrip had settled at Rs 85.18 on Thursday. The company hit its 52-week high at Rs 90.80 in the previous week.



Shares of Mufin Green Finance have rallied about 300 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 29.83 hit a year ago. The stock has about doubled in the last six months period, while it is up 70 per cent in the last one month. It has zoomed a whopping 2,600 per cent in the last four years.



In September, the company board of Mufin Green Finance approved allotment of convertible warrants on a preferential basis to investors belonging to promoter and non-promoter category investors, which shall be converted into shares in a period of 18 months. The board has approved allotment of 2.55 crore warrants at an issue price of Rs 55 apiece, amounting to Rs 140.25 crore.



Mufin Green Finance provides financing solutions for the EV infra by providing loans for income generation through electric vehicles, electric charging, and swappable batteries and more. It has disbursed more than Rs 350 crore so far towards electric vehicles, as per its official website.

