Rs 248 to Rs 1,025: This IT stock turned into a multibagger in three years

Shares of multibagger Nucleus Software Exports Ltd have delivered over 300% percent returns to investors in the last three years. The stock, which closed at Rs 248.2 on June 23, 2020 rose to Rs 1025 in the previous session (June 23 2023), clocking 313% returns during the period.

In comparison, Sensex has risen 77.76% in three years. In the previous session, Nucleus Software Exports stock fell 1.82% to end at Rs 1025.75 on BSE. Earlier, the stock opened higher at Rs 1064.95 against the previous close of Rs 1044.80 on BSE.

The share belonging to the IT industry has gained 173% in a year and risen 162% this year. Total 0.21 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.16 crore in the previous session session. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2746 crore. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 358.95 on June 23, 2022 and a 52-week high of Rs 1256 on June 6, 2023.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 54.6, signaling it's trading in neither in the overbought and nor in the oversold zone. Nucleus Software Exports shares have a beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility in a year.

In the March quarter of last fiscal, Nucleus Software Exports posted net profit of Rs 67.65 crore against Rs 18.29 crore profit during the quarter ended March 2022. Sales rose to Rs 206.2 crore in Q4 against Rs 153.04 crore during the quarter ended December 2022.

EBITDA margins, too, climbed sharply to 40.2 percent in the March 2023 quarter compared to 28.3 percent in the year-ago period.

Nucleus Software Exports declared a final dividend of Rs 10 per share for FY23.

About the Company

Nucleus Software Exports is a provider of lending and transaction banking products to the financial services industry. It is engaged in the business of development and marketing of software, product and software services for business entities in the banking and financial services (BFS) vertical having its operating units located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh..