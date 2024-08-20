scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Multibagger electronics stock rises 12%, hits record high; here's why 

Feedback

Multibagger electronics stock rises 12%, hits record high; here's why 

The multibagger stock has gained 121% in one year and risen 116% in two years. The stock zoomed 300% in the last three years.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Optiemus Infracom shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages Optiemus Infracom shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages

Shares of Optiemus Infracom rose over 12% to their record high today  after the firm said it has forayed into manufacturing of telecom equipment. Optiemus Infracom stock surged 12.58% to Rs 569.50 against the previous close of Rs 505.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4812 crore. 

Related Articles

The multibagger stock has gained 121% in one year and risen 116% in two years. The stock zoomed 300% in the last three years.

Total 2.43 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 13.27 crore on BSE. 

Optiemus Infracom has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility during the period. Optiemus Infracom shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The multibagger electronics stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts, indicates its RSI at 64.9.

"Optiemus Infracom announced that it has forayed into telecom equipment manufacturing. In the efforts to boost indigenous designing and manufacturing of telecom equipment in India, aligning with the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, Optiemus is working with Tejas Networks as a manufacturing partner for a wide array of telecom equipment products like 4G Base Band Units / Remote Radio Head / ONT / ONU /Broadband Switches & Routers from its state-of-the-art Noida manufacturing facility," said Optiemus Infracom in a communication to bourses. 

A Gururaj, MD, Optiemus Electronics said, “It is a momentous occasion as we expand our manufacturing capabilities to foray into the growing industry of telecom equipment manufacturing. Tejas Networks stands on a strong foundation to make significant strides in domestic manufacturing of telecom equipment and we are ready to support them in this endeavor to take another leap towards the ‘Make in India’ initiative in telecom manufacturing in India.”

Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL), engaged into the business of electronics manufacturing in India, provides end-to-end solutions to global and Indian brands encompassing world class manufacturing, supply chain management and repair/refurbishment. OEL has two state-of-the-art manufacturing units in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 20, 2024, 3:08 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement