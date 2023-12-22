Multibagger Mini Ratna stock reclaims Rs 300 mark on fresh order win; shares up 138% in six months

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd reclaimed the Rs 300 mark in early trade today after the Mini Ratna firm received a work order from NF Railway Construction worth Rs 66.83 crore.

RailTel Corp shares rose 4.34% to a high of Rs 304 on BSE today against the previous close of Rs 291.35 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 9674.69 crore. Total 1.51 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.54 crore.

The multibagger stock has risen 136.68 per cent this year and 138% in six months. It hit a 52-week low of Rs 96.20 on March 28, 2023 and touched a 52 week high of Rs 320.75 on December 19, 2023.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RailTel stands at 55.3, signaling neither the stock is overbought nor in the oversold zone. The stock has a one-year beta of 0.3, indicating very low volatility during the period. RailTel stock stands higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The order relates to the supply, installation, testing & commissioning of integrated tunnel Communication system, Emergency Call Arrangements in Tunnels & IPIS at Stations in Bhairabi- Sairang New Single line Section of Lumding Division amounting to Rs 66.83 Crore (Including GST).

RailTel reported a 23.4% growth in net profit to Rs 68.15 crore ,. It clocked a revenue growth of 40 percent at Rs 599.2 crore.

Net sales climbed 40.94 percent at Rs 599.15 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation stood at Rs 128.94 crore, up 15.96 percent from Rs. 111.19 crore in the last fiscal.

About the company

RailTel Corporation is a Mini Ratna (Category-I) PSU and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive right of way (ROW) along railway track. The company's segments include telecom services and project work services.

