Rajesh Exports shares rise 4% as stock turns ex-dividend; AGM on Dec 30

Shares of Rajesh Exports Ltd rose over 4% in early trade as the stock of the jewellery maker turned ex-dividend today. The company announced a dividend of Rs 1 and the ex-date for the same was December 22, 2023. The company will also hold its 29th Annual General Meeting at 12 pm on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Rajesh Exports stock zoomed 4.38% to Rs 363.25 in early deals against the previous close of Rs 348. Market capitalisation of the firm rose to Rs 10,611 crore. Total 1.75 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.26 crore on BSE.

The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 1028.40 on February 6, 2023 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 334 on November 20, 2023.

rajeshexpo-share-price-366150">Rajesh Exports shares have a one-year beta of 0.1, indicating very low volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Rajesh Exports stands at 39.2, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Rajesh Exports shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but higher than the 20 day moving averages.

The company’s net profit crashed 88% in the September 2023 quarter to Rs 45.31 crore against Rs 372.96 crore in the September 2022 quarter. Profit before tax slipped to Rs 52.97 crore in Q2 against Rs 394.8 crore in the September 2022 quarter. Total income slipped 52.56% to Rs 38,079.4 crore in the September 2023 quarter against total income of Rs 80,271 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

Earnings per share fell to Rs 1.53 in Q2 against Rs 12.63 in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The order book position of the company stood at Rs 46,231.5 crore as on 30.09.2023 , said Rajesh Exports.

The jewellery firm exports its products to various countries around the world and also sells its products in wholesale and retail in India. The Company has retail showrooms under the brand name of SHUBH Jewellers. The company has various manufacturing facilities in India and in other countries, including Bangalore, Cochin and Dubai. It produces handmade jewellery, casting jewellery, machine chains, stanped jewellery, studded jewelry, tube jewellery and electro-formed jewellery.

Also read: Tiger Logistics shares rise 4% as company board mulls stock split

Also read: Top 10 stocks to watch on December 22, 2023: GMR Airports, Infosys, LIC, Lupin, R Systems and more