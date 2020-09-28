Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-held Bilcare stock has risen 100% this year, did you miss the rally?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-held Bilcare share has delivered over 100% returns to investors since the beginning of this year. The ace investor and his wife owned 19.97 lakh shares in the stock of pharmaceutical packaging research solutions firm for the quarter ended June 2020. While Jhunjhunwala owned 17.35 lakh shares in the firm, his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 2.62 lakh shares during the period.

Bilcare share has gained 102.7% since the beginning of this year. On December 31, 2019, the share of pharmaceutical packaging research solutions firm closed at Rs 19.75 on BSE.

The stock was trading at Rs 39.65 today delivering more than double the returns in 2020. The rise in stock can be attributed to the improvement in financial performance of the firm.

In Q1 of current fiscal, the firm's net loss narrowed to Rs 16.34 against Rs 86.77 crore on BSE clocking an erosion of 81.17% in the firm's loss. However, net sales fell 80% to Rs 138.80 crore in Q1 against sales of Rs 700.84 crore in the first quarter of previous fiscal. Operating profit excluding other income rose 19,566% in Q1 against a rise of 100.6% in March quarter.

In Q4 of last fiscal, net sales fell 85% to Rs 120.17 crore against Rs 796 crore sales in Q4 of 2018-19. However, net profit gained 256% to Rs 76.57 crore in Q4 against loss of Rs 49 crore in Q4 of 2018-19.

Till date, share price of Bilcare Ltd has gained 70% in the last one year. Beyond the period of one year, the share has traded in red.

The stock has lost 18% in one year and fallen 12.55% in five years. In 10 years, the share has lost 94%.

On the other hand, share price of its peer, Jindal Poly Films has lost 8% in ten years and gained 4% in five years. On an year-to-date basis, the Jindal Poly Films stock has risen 104.46%.

Stock price of another competitor Cosmo Films has gained 190.25% in 10 years, 128% in five years and 89.32% in one year. The share has risen 3.69% in a week, 0.99% in one month, and 78% since the beginning of this year.

The stock ended 3.03% lower at Rs 40.05 on BSE. Market cap of Bilcare fell to Rs 94.30 crore on BSE. The stock opened with a loss of 4.96% at Rs 39.25 also its intra day low today.

It stands higher than 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages.

Bilcare Limited is engaged in offering pharmaceutical packaging research solutions. The company's portfolio of products and services include articles of plastics and polymer; aluminium and aluminium products, and global clinical services. The company's manufacturing plant is located at Pune. It has operations in India, Singapore, Germany and the US.

