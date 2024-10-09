scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
RITES inks MoU with Etihad Rail, shares gain 

Feedback

RITES inks MoU with Etihad Rail, shares gain 

RITES share price today: RITES stock has gained 28.55 per cent this year and risen 37.22 per cent in one year.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Total 1.88 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6 crore on BSE. Market cap of RITES climbed to Rs 15,523 crore. Total 1.88 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6 crore on BSE. Market cap of RITES climbed to Rs 15,523 crore.

Shares of RITES Ltd zoomed 8% today after the firm said it inked a signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network. The MoU will help RITES explore cooperation and synergise strengths in developing railways and related infrastructure services in the UAE and wider region.

Related Articles

RITES Ltd stock rose 8% to Rs 323.90 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 300.60 on BSE. The stock has gained 28.55 per cent this year and risen 37.22 per cent in one year.

Shares of Rites are trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. Total 1.88 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6 crore on BSE. Market cap of RITES climbed to Rs 15,523 crore.

"RITES Ltd., a prime transport infrastructure consultancy, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, to explore cooperation and synergise strengths in developing railways and related infrastructure services in the UAE and wider region," said RITES. 

Rahul Mithal, Chairman & Managing Director, RITES said, "This strategic collaboration with Etihad Rail underscores our strengths and commitment to operational excellence & innovation, while contributing to sustainable infrastructure development. It represents a significant advancement in our strategic initiative of ‘RITES Videsh’, aimed at expanding our global services. Together, the entities are laying the foundation to significantly contribute to enhanced connectivity, setting new benchmarks of excellence in the industry."

RITES Limited, a subsidiary of Indian Railways, provides engineering services. The company offers transport infrastructure consultancy, railway inspection, rolling stock leasing and maintenance, airport construction management, industrial and electrical engineering, and other related services.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 09, 2024, 9:45 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement